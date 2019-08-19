Masters Capital Management Has Upped Ericsson (ERIC) Holding by $4.50 Million; Shares Declined; Concho Res (CXO) Market Value Declined While Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $9.84 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 89,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 203,389 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57M, down from 292,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 806,029 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 2.56 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv has 21,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grassi owns 1,825 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Williams Jones And Associate Lc has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 3,743 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Cap Natl Bank Tx owns 7,271 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 51,300 shares. Regions reported 0% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Nikko Asset Americas owns 73,060 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.39% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Envestnet Asset invested in 11,315 shares. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 3,200 shares. 38,075 are owned by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Corecommodity Limited Liability Com has 0.45% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 7,184 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. The insider Merriman Gary A bought $139,800. $492,240 worth of stock was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5. 1,500 Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares with value of $104,500 were bought by Schroer Brenda R. HARPER JACK F bought $654,000 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, August 7.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 311,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).