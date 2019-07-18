Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Neophotonics (NPTN) by $1.87 Million; As Realty Income (O) Stock Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 311,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 207,680 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 6.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS:DIRECT REV. FROM ZTE IN FY2017 WAS 1% OF TOTAL REV; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 48,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 188,484 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, up from 140,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 383,492 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.46% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $25.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 13,331 shares to 255,146 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,593 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

