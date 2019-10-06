Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stake as Valuation Declined; Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Agco Corp. (AGCO) Holding by $7.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 2.41M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/04/2018 – Correction: Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Target Cut by Credit Suisse Not Bell Potter; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 14/04/2018 – Singapore is home to one of the region’s highest concentrations of ultrahigh-net-worth individuals — those with $50 million or more in net assets. Credit Suisse Research Institute says the number of ultrarich grew by 15.3% to rank 20th globally; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CFO SAYS FUNDING COSTS TO DROP CHF200M THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – India is one of the most vulnerable Asian economies should another round of “taper tantrum” â€” a wave of selloffs â€” occurs, said Santitarn Sathirathai, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics; 13/04/2018 – DSM DSMN.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 96 FROM EUR 91

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 91,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 792,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, down from 883,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 302,028 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 11,258 shares to 187,925 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.36 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

