Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding By $9.00 Million; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Has 1.95 Sentiment

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc analyzed 1.00 million shares as General Electric Co (GE)'s stock rose 3.47%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.00M shares with $9.99 million value, down from 2.00 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 51.99M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 144 funds started new and increased positions, while 74 decreased and sold equity positions in Sage Therapeutics. The funds in our database reported: 53.89 million shares, up from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 96 New Position: 48.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus Partners reported 13,363 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 5,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 962,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.03% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 238,705 shares in its portfolio. 458,190 are held by Oakbrook Investments Lc. Asset Mgmt Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 278,042 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Exchange Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,340 shares. Bancshares reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Fundx Invest Gru Ltd Llc holds 48,666 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.33% or 71,302 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.1% or 222,807 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Limited has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.05’s average target is 26.73% above currents $7.93 stock price. General Electric had 30 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Wednesday, March 6. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $11.5000 target in Monday, July 15 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan.

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Titan Med Inc stake by 250,000 shares to 1.25 million valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) stake by 1.41M shares and now owns 3.41 million shares. Alcoa Corp (Call) was raised too.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 1.38 million shares or 5.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eventide Asset Management Llc has 4.41% invested in the company for 805,000 shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Llc has invested 3.23% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 350,368 shares.