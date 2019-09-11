Masters Capital Management Has Trimmed American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) Holding by $4.34 Million; Market Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Mackay Shields Cut by $3.19 Million Its Holding

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 860,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.31 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 5.04M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – AAL TO SUSPEND FLIGHTS AT LAGUARDIA AT 11 A.M. NY TIME ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – AMERICAN AIRLINES ADDS NEW SERVICE TO DESTINATIONS IN MEXICO AND SOUTH AMERICA

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 60,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.44M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 12.17 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $84.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,994 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Nwi Management LP stated it has 300,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 115 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3.38 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 19,522 are owned by Zeke Advsrs Lc. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.03% or 112,482 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0% or 30 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Mgmt Ltd Nj has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability holds 9,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr invested in 23,341 shares or 0% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Lc reported 317,894 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 77,751 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $527.09M for 5.67 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Airlines gets permanent injunction against mechanics’ disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AAL – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Being the Largest Airline in Your Homeland Does Not Guarantee Investment Returns – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/04/2019: COUP, BOX, ELTK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 1.83% or 42,100 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 1.16M shares. Moreover, Amer Comml Bank has 1.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Leuthold Gp Ltd has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Main Street Rech Ltd Llc has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,732 shares. Citigroup invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 18,238 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Ltd invested in 0.61% or 30,950 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 18.45 million shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 308,652 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 18,290 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 15,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 27.34M shares or 1.62% of the stock. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Cap Group Inc Lc holds 25,415 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11,979 shares to 124,765 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).