Masters Capital Management Has Raised By $12.00 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Position; IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (IOOFF) SI Increased By 1.5%

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 1.00M shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 11.72%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 2.00M shares with $25.78M value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Freeport now has $15.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 14.77M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’

IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) had an increase of 1.5% in short interest. IOOFF’s SI was 412,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.5% from 406,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2062 days are for IOOF HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTR (OTCMKTS:IOOFF)’s short sellers to cover IOOFF’s short positions. It closed at $4.64 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper-focused names slide amid retreating prices – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Is Freeport-McMoRan Expected To Add To Its Copper Revenue In The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR had sold 7,425 shares worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Among 4 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 6,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Lc has 70,828 shares. 12,623 were reported by Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 171,000 shares. Mraz Amerine And invested in 14,256 shares. 751,057 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Cap Rech Investors stated it has 141.99M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 107,466 are held by Fayez Sarofim & Company. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 336,632 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 320,307 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,378 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Synovus Finance Corporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Madison Invest Incorporated accumulated 623,800 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.16% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Putnam Invs Lc reported 10.76M shares stake.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) stake by 3.00 million shares to 7.00M valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced California Res Corp (Call) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) was reduced too.

More notable recent IOOF Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wallbridge Mining: An Efficient Explorer – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CV Sciences: Deceivingly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MiMedx Group: Hidden Asset In Osteoarthritis – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about IOOF Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:IOOFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bombardier to cut 550 workers at Thunder Bay plant – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TILT Holdings: $500M Impairment And Liquidity Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.