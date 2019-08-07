Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Neophotonics (NPTN) as Valuation Declined; Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $407,252

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 311,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.79M market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 2.36 million shares traded or 71.85% up from the average. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 26C; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08

