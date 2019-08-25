Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake; TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Had 2 Bulls

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $9.99M value, down from 2.00 million last quarter. General Electric Co now has $69.56B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128.64 million shares traded or 99.06% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees to $11bn transport link-up; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video)

Among 2 analysts covering TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TG Therapeutics has $20 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 191.18% above currents $6.01 stock price. TG Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. SunTrust maintained the shares of TGTX in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by H.C. Wainwright. See TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) latest ratings:

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $569.48 million. It develops TG-1101 , a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $351,750 activity. Shares for $351,750 were bought by WEISS MICHAEL S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited holds 16,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridger Management Lc holds 2.55% or 4.00 million shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 59,900 shares. 281,377 are owned by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Pura Vida Ltd owns 64,719 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 117,200 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 7,761 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). United Cap Advisers Lc has 59,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 77,713 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dubuque Bank Tru Communication holds 0.07% or 40,585 shares. Moreover, Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland Capital holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 27,957 shares. 200,000 are owned by Price Michael F. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Asset Management reported 0.55% stake. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Nottingham has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 370,277 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 560 shares. First Mercantile has 0.23% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 98,577 shares. Interocean Capital Lc holds 113,057 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Asset Llc has invested 2.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.