Masters Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Tesla (Call) (TSLA) as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Excalibur Management Has Decreased Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.38M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 1.97M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tesla Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSLA); 02/05/2018 – Tesla: Long-Term Gross Margin Target of 25% for Model 3 Hasn’t Changed; 10/05/2018 – Safety Agency Looking Into Fatal Tesla Crash, Fire in Florida; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk plans to reorganize Tesla; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Earnings: Musk Has Problem With ‘Boring’ Questions, Market Has Problem With Snarky CEO — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Daimler’s R&D chief sees nickel rich batteries gaining traction; 04/05/2018 – Was Tesla’s Recent Earnings Call More Of A Theatrical Experience?; 11/04/2018 – Tesla is accepting preliminary bids for supplier contracts on the Model Y, a compact crossover companion to the Model 3 sedan; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $220.01. About 8.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock or 102,880 shares. $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 706,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

