Masters Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Ericsson (ERIC) as Valuation Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 3.38 million shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Td Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 189,679 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 90.99 million shares. 45,000 are held by Highland Cap Ltd Partnership. Pennsylvania Co invested in 0.07% or 36,170 shares. Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 6.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 233,183 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Singapore-based Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Petrus Company Lta reported 78,947 shares. Brookmont Mngmt holds 0.6% or 13,031 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Lc accumulated 48,720 shares.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 5,864 shares to 4,660 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,680 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.80 million shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 311,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL).

