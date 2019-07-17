Masters Capital Management Has Lifted Ericsson (ERIC) Position by $4.50 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Its Ibm (IBM) Holding by $1.50 Million; Stock Value Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.84% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 26.79 million shares traded or 323.88% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 4.08M shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa owns 10,023 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Bank And Company Of Newtown invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Leisure Cap Management reported 1,438 shares. Parsec Management holds 5,545 shares. Gladius Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 9,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.24% or 118,755 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc invested in 2,240 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv owns 11,699 shares. 1,228 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farmers owns 2,432 shares. Colonial Tru invested in 1,520 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 414,361 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.6% stake. Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,934 shares to 88,309 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,095 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN).

