Masters Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG); Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Valuation Rose While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed by $5.19 Million Its Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 133,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 434,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, down from 567,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 177,946 shares traded or 183.63% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW)

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77 million shares traded or 46.06% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 71,360 shares to 886,961 shares, valued at $72.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 75,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Toro: Priced For The Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edited Transcript of PLOW earnings conference call or presentation 6-Aug-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics Appoints Jon Sievert as President of Work Truck Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $10.94 million for 23.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.96% negative EPS growth.

