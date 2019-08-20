Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Value Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 173,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5.75M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 2.56 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84 million shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR R&D AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/05/2018 – GE: RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT, CEO OF MERGED CO; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 18/04/2018 – GE Appliances Takes Up Residences at Louisville’s New Omni Development

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 150 shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Coastline Communications reported 10,480 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.29M shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.39M shares. Hap Trading has 422,540 shares. Jones Lllp accumulated 0% or 19,376 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 326,832 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Fin Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited invested in 45,850 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 141,200 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca owns 25,684 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Callahan Ltd Liability Co has 13,114 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 12,707 shares. Moreover, Brave Asset Management Incorporated has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,146 shares.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $54.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 828,021 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) by 701,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,600 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).