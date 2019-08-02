Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Position in American Airls Group (Call) (AAL) as Stock Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Palouse Capital Management Decreased by $3.02 Million Its Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 56,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 75,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 132,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 19.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (AAL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 860,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.31M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $29.84. About 8.01M shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 09/05/2018 – THE U.S. DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION IS CONDUCTING AN AUDIT INTO FAA OVERSIGHT OF MAINTENANCE AT ALLEGIANT AIR AND AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 308,292 are owned by Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 267,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. At Bank & Trust reported 34,344 shares. 207,482 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Victory Capital owns 61,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Jnba Advisors holds 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 1,200 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 650,792 shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated invested in 32,876 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 9,953 were reported by Verity Asset Management. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested in 196,633 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited holds 0.5% or 21,700 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.19% or 11,698 shares.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $654.55 million for 5.07 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “United Airlines (UAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T) by 705,000 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $84.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. Shares for $416,250 were bought by Isom Robert D Jr. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Leibman Maya, worth $138,150.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Co has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Club Na holds 324,458 shares. Bridges Inv Management has 163,835 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Axa, France-based fund reported 4.58M shares. Delphi Management Ma has 30,800 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assoc Incorporated invested in 14,948 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Papp L Roy And Assoc invested in 0.32% or 32,556 shares. Eqis Management owns 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,795 shares. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmb Capital Management Limited Company invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwood Gearhart holds 196,101 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,317 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co has 75,931 shares.