Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $13.60 Million; As Donaldson Company (DCI) Shares Declined, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 19,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.65M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Donaldson Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 929,050 shares traded or 112.47% up from the average. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 29/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N : EDWARD JONES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 Donaldson Co 2Q Loss/Shr 40c; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON SEES YEAR SALE, EPS ABOVE MIDPOINTS OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC – FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.83 LOWER THAN ADJUSTED EPS; 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 30/05/2018 – On Tennis: French Open Flashback: Jared Donaldson Copies Michael Chang’s Underhand Serve

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.00 million shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Since March 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,468 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 60,746 shares to 191,917 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $54.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp (Call).