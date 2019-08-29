Masters Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in First Solar (FSLR) by $1.88 Million as Market Value Rose; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 128,356 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 36,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 463,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.6. About 383,943 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $28.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN).

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Interesting FSLR Put And Call Options For December 20th – Nasdaq" on April 29, 2019