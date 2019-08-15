Masters Capital Management Has Cut Its Transenterix (TRXC) Position; Codorus Valley Bancorp Has 1.47 Sentiment

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc (CVLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.74, from 3.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 25 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 17 reduced and sold holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.90 million shares, down from 10.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased Transenterix Inc (TRXC) stake by 17.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 300,850 shares as Transenterix Inc (TRXC)’s stock declined 29.74%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 1.45 million shares with $3.45 million value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Transenterix Inc now has $206.86M valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.0306 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 1.88M shares traded. TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TRXC) has declined 73.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRXC News: 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance For Expanded Indications For Senhance Surgical System; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX INC – ENTERED INTO A DEBT FINANCING AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $40.0 MLN IN TERM LOANS; 06/03/2018 – TransEnterix 4Q Loss $76.2M; 31/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces LSU Health Completes Purchase of Senhance Surgical System; 06/03/2018 TransEnterix 4Q Loss/Shr 40c; 28/05/2018 – transenterix, inc. | transenterix senhance surgical system | K180163 | 05/25/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – TransEnterix to Showcase Senhance Surgical System at Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons 2018 Annual; 29/05/2018 – TransEnterix Announces FDA Clearance for Expanded lndications for Senhance Surgical System; 08/05/2018 – TransEnterix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TRXC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 71.78 million shares or 0.91% more from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon owns 724,889 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Associates Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 147,358 shares. Citigroup reported 35,637 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 573,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 65,616 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 12,448 shares. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Oppenheimer And Co has 32,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Ameriprise Fincl holds 358,630 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 97,039 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Invesco Ltd reported 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0% in TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC).

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) stake by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million valued at $54.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 2.00M shares. Alcoa Corp (Call) was raised too.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. The company has market cap of $203.99 million. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Endicott Management Co holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. for 255,815 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 634,155 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.85% invested in the company for 56,385 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 226,115 shares.

The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 7,965 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (CVLY) has declined 20.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.