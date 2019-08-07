Masters Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by $18.50 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Stake in Stryker (SYK) by $900,684

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put) (GM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 6.65M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 14/03/2018 – Jeff Robertson, Former CEO of Airbus DS Communications, Joins RapidSOS as GM of Public Safety; 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – ALTITUDE GROUP ALT RESULT OF GM, COMPLETION OF PLACING; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Speaks with General Motors CEO Mary Barra; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO wants Congress to expand tax credit for electric vehicles

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 81,486 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10M, down from 86,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 1.08M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $54.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 27.79 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.