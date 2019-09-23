Masters Capital Management Decreased Its Metlife (Call) (MET) Position by $24.50 Million; Share Value Rose; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) Share Value Declined While Hg Vora Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs (NCLH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.62 million, up from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.73 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.84 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 32.04M shares traded or 443.31% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 30/03/2018 – MetLife Partners With China Net Giant Tencent’s WeSure — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE ANNOUNCES NEW FINANCIAL WELLNESS PRODUCT; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 200,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv has 3.19% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.74 million shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 27,670 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 12,968 shares. Grp Inc holds 312,731 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Td Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 945 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital invested 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Lau Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 11,403 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri stated it has 15,096 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & owns 803,903 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,115 shares. Farmers Tru Company stated it has 79,632 shares. 1.38 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0.08% or 18,699 shares. Shufro Rose And invested in 317,661 shares or 1.54% of the stock.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.00M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $69.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.