Masters Capital Management Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding as Shares Rose; As Nike (NKE) Share Value Declined, West Coast Financial Has Trimmed by $399,252 Its Stake

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 119.32M shares traded or 133.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – GE Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.05. About 2.29 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: A Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Low Could Drop This Year; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike executive resigns amid complaints about workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 27,254 shares to 264,277 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nio Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

