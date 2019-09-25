Masters Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Transocean LTD (RIG) by $7.80 Million; Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 11.74 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $873,000, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.64. About 2.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 21,930 shares to 11,830 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,349 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 104,408 shares. Interactive stated it has 725 shares. Lifeplan has 30 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,762 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 212,848 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc invested in 756 shares or 0.21% of the stock. First Bancshares Trust Comm Of Newtown owns 181 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Headinvest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 1.97% or 16,000 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 4.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 115 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 5,695 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 300,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $39.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:DAL) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Gives Up On 2 Former Ocean Rig Newbuilds – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Energy Stocks to Consider as Oil Prices Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Corp. wins extensions for jack-up rigs – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K Transocean Ltd. For: Sep 23 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tensile Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 2.55% or 3.04 million shares. Maine-based Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company owns 187,149 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Co reported 253,295 shares stake. Platinum Management Ltd reported 18.20M shares. Williams Jones And Llc accumulated 18,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Capital Fund invested in 879,379 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Energy Opportunities Management Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 141,405 shares. 1.59 million are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 97,095 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.96M shares. Sir Mngmt LP holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 165,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).