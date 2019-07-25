MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Reaches $16.35 After 6.00% Down Move; U S Concrete (USCR) Sellers Decreased By 3.22% Their Shorts

The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 219,408 shares traded or 9.50% up from the average. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 12.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $306.24M company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $15.37 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MCFT worth $18.37M less.

U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) had a decrease of 3.22% in short interest. USCR’s SI was 3.10M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.22% from 3.21M shares previously. With 237,300 avg volume, 13 days are for U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s short sellers to cover USCR’s short positions. The SI to U S Concrete Inc’s float is 19.88%. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 75,789 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related services and products for the construction industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.38 million. It operates through two divisions, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. It has a 25.7 P/E ratio. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

More notable recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is U.S. Concrete, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:USCR) 9.7% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “USCR or EXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why U.S. Concrete Shares Gained 40.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Downgrades US Concrete (USCR) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold U.S. Concrete, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 15.03 million shares or 6.18% less from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Company invested 0.09% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.76% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.05% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) or 750 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 268,382 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 5,428 shares. 18,561 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. 29,100 were reported by Swiss Bankshares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc owns 82,165 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 1.06M are owned by Vanguard Gp. 19,700 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Analysts await MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 26.56% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MCFT’s profit will be $15.17 million for 5.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $306.24 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 6.9 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

More notable recent MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MasterCraft Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MCFT) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MarineMax Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MasterCraft Boats Announces New 2020 Models and Features – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is MasterCraft (MCFT) a Profitable Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.