MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) EPS Estimated At $0.79; Regents Of The University Of California Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $922,220

Regents Of The University Of California increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regents Of The University Of California acquired 17,735 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Regents Of The University Of California holds 35,470 shares with $1.85 million value, up from 17,735 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $231.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.70 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $0.79 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MCFT’s profit would be $14.79 million giving it 4.72 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 17,820 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT); 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Albion Fin Ut reported 86,038 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited invested in 35,086 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.72% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 516,378 shares. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 973,521 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 9,830 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 762,111 shares. Monetary Incorporated holds 0.4% or 17,143 shares. Telemus holds 0.19% or 43,097 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 87,406 shares. Philadelphia Tru reported 566,274 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. Bbr Partners reported 8,203 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.72% or 589,486 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Llc owns 127,788 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. 23,771 were reported by Klingenstein Fields &.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of VZ in report on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $279.18 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 6.29 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

