MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) EPS Estimated At $0.79; Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position By $6.24 Million

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $0.79 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MCFT’s profit would be $14.79M giving it 4.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 30,607 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT); 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased Cosan Ltd (CZZ) stake by 56.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 567,190 shares as Cosan Ltd (CZZ)’s stock rose 23.69%. The Lonestar Capital Management Llc holds 433,438 shares with $5.02M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Cosan Ltd now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 276,413 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M

Among 2 analysts covering Cosan (NYSE:CZZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cosan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, February 19.

