MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) EPS Estimated At $0.79; Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Sentiment Is 1.08

Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 52 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 48 reduced and sold their equity positions in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.03 million shares, down from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Huron Consulting Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 38 Increased: 41 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $0.79 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 23.44% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. MCFT’s profit would be $14.79M giving it 4.68 P/E if the $0.79 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 96,899 shares traded. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has declined 32.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCFT News: 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS EXPECTED TO GROW IN HIGH-40 PERCENT RANGE; 17/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 30.8% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – DJ MCBC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCFT); 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q EPS 61c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR-END JUNE 30, 2018 EXPECTS NET SALES GROWTH TO BE IN LOW- TO MID-40 PERCENT RANGE; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings 3Q Adj EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS Up in High-40 Percent Range; 10/05/2018 – MCBC Holdings Sees FY18 Sales Up in Low to Mid-40 Percent Range; 09/04/2018 MCBC Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 117,988 shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) has risen 39.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 15/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP-AMENDED INCREASES ALLOWABLE AMOUNT OF INCREASES TO REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT/NEW/ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS FROM $100 MLN TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – HURON AMENDS & EXTENDS SR SECURED CREDIT LINE; 29/03/2018 – HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM MARCH 31, 2020 TO MARCH 23, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Huron Consulting

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory divisions. It has a 50.26 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

More notable recent Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HURN or IT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Have Dropped 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huron Consulting (HURN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. for 60,277 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.43 million shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in the company for 161,218 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Friess Associates Llc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 78,226 shares.

More notable recent MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MasterCraft Announces Redesigned Entry-Level NXT Boats – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MasterCraft Boats Announces New 2020 Models and Features – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why MarineMax Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $276.93 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.