MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Recreational Vehicles companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.95% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has 1.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.83% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0.00% 68.20% 19.70% Industry Average 342.90% 31.90% 13.31%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. N/A 22 10.27 Industry Average 138.67M 40.44M 16.45

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.00 2.65

$43 is the consensus price target of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 119.50%. The peers have a potential upside of 33.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. -1.85% 3.21% 15.57% -11.71% -12.66% 30.59% Industry Average 2.92% 4.87% 16.32% 15.84% 40.43% 27.99%

For the past year MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.89 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.27 which is 26.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name. The company also offers recreational fishing boats under the Hydra-Sports brand name; and various accessories, such as trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers. MCBC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.