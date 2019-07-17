Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose; Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Amazon. Com (AMZN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amazon. Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 2,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.80M, up from 60,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Amazon. Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Exclusive: Private Equity Firms Targeting Amazon Sellers; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $276.62. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Keep Getting Better With Age – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Agf Investments Incorporated accumulated 2.36% or 117,982 shares. Peoples stated it has 1,515 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated invested in 2.66% or 20,227 shares. Chemical Bank & Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 6,311 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Advisory Group Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Ltd Partnership holds 5.28% or 47,500 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 656 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Co reported 1,363 shares. Haverford Tru Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,674 shares. Miles Capital has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 338 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $245.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,569 shares to 11,479 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: AB InBev, Rent-A-Center, CVC, Summit Partners, Sterling, TA, FP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 261 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd reported 258,720 shares. Korea-based National Pension has invested 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Intrust Financial Bank Na accumulated 0.36% or 6,062 shares. 1,490 are owned by Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,663 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 99,991 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Regent Inv Llc has 2,969 shares. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has 338,801 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei holds 773,044 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Bluespruce Invests Ltd Partnership has 4.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Robecosam Ag holds 53,290 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.