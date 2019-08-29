Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While Westwood Management Cut by $3.22 Million Its Position; Trimble (TRMB) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Raised Its Position by $1.44 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 35,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 902,110 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.45 million, up from 866,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 280,806 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 31/05/2018 – HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT TO CREATE INDUSTRY’S MOST COMPLETE; 19/04/2018 – Trimble Adds New Distributor to its Global Vantage Network for Agriculture in Hungary; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 13,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 339,028 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.82 million, down from 352,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.27 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 23,363 shares to 88,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 115,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,850 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,112 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.01% or 470 shares. The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Swiss State Bank owns 0.04% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 837,800 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 18,927 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.16M shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Papp L Roy And Assocs holds 89,142 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Stone Run Ltd has 1.56% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Victory Management invested in 713,564 shares. Nomura Asset reported 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Bailard Inc stated it has 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd reported 55,878 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp invested in 0.03% or 324,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Davidson Kempner LP invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The California-based Crescent Park Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duncker Streett & Com reported 53,552 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 5,416 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc owns 238,300 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,363 shares. Nottingham Advisors holds 28,125 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 11,975 are owned by Mount Lucas Management Lp. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,969 shares stake. Overbrook owns 20,598 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc reported 1,200 shares stake. 22,162 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership. Accuvest Glob Advsrs accumulated 4,021 shares.