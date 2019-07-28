Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Trimmed by $305,500 Its Position; Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Share Price Declined While Renaissance Investment Group Boosted Holding by $352,500

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.28% or 8,390 shares. Gfs Limited Co holds 10,215 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,309 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orrstown Fin owns 1,224 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tdam Usa owns 44,284 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 4,886 shares. Natl Pension holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 909,693 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paragon Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.96% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,574 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 0.23% or 24,101 shares. California-based Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has invested 2.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 11,800 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd. by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,292 shares. Geller Advisors Lc stated it has 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barnett And has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 1.35% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 40,245 are owned by Parkwood Ltd Liability Com. Ipswich Invest Management Com invested in 3,250 shares. First Natl Tru has 5,876 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 155,650 shares. Boys Arnold Comm Inc reported 0.18% stake. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 70,213 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Lc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 700 shares. West Coast Finance Ltd Liability has 3.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,972 are owned by Arrow. Main Street reported 2.92% stake. First Savings Bank Of Omaha owns 39,399 shares.

