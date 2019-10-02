Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.98 Million; Btr Capital Management Boosted Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Position by $1.47 Million; Share Value Declined

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81M, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 798,230 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65M, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.82. About 1.48 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.65 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 332,274 shares to 677,893 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 78,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,294 shares to 158,167 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS).