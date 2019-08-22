Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While First National Trust Co Lowered Its Stake; Earnest Partners Stake in American Tower C (AMT) Has Cut by $1.91 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 1,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,876 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 7,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $280.73. About 1.84 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58 million, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $228.3. About 555,671 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Invest has 4,545 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Company has 1.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 65,642 shares. Qs Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 59,668 shares. Arcadia Management Mi holds 122 shares. 1,501 are owned by Pure Advsrs Inc. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,262 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Strategic Fincl reported 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept accumulated 5,810 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt Corp accumulated 1.04% or 20,598 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 873,010 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 4,166 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 21,138 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt owns 175,793 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,492 shares to 107,196 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Stays Positive on Top Dividend REITs as Sector Boom Continues – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 13,370 shares. Bb&T Ltd reported 41,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 78,603 shares. Honeywell Intll reported 11,135 shares. Finemark Retail Bank & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 76,772 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc stated it has 1,746 shares. Adirondack holds 0.4% or 2,989 shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv Advisors reported 164,722 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 0.07% or 10,652 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,557 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 665,499 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Skylands Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.89% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duncker Streett & stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 55,810 shares to 743,198 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight by 13,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group.