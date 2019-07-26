Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While Cambridge Financial Group Boosted by $508.34 Million Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose While Parthenon Has Cut Its Position

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,419 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93B, up from 27,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $281.33. About 1.12 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 24,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $215.94. About 1.01M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $13.25 million activity.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,917 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Invest Counsel, Michigan-based fund reported 155,650 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc accumulated 77 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wisconsin Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,466 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,200 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Akre Capital Mngmt Lc owns 5.33M shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co holds 2,555 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp owns 0.66% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11.30 million shares. Pure Advsrs Inc has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Harvey Mngmt holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,045 shares. Virtu Lc reported 12,347 shares. Nomura has 210,221 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc has 356,295 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Jensen holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 942,634 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Lc, a Vermont-based fund reported 14,374 shares. Capital Guardian Co invested in 0% or 668 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ionic Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Somerville Kurt F reported 62,858 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Point Ltd Llc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.72M were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested in 12,692 shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Apg Asset Nv reported 1.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Company, a Arkansas-based fund reported 10,967 shares. Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,307 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.47 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.