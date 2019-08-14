Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $38.61 Million; Wash Real Estate Inv Trust S B (WRE) Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Boosted Position

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 30.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 164,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 382,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.07M, down from 546,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 3.89M shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wash Real Estate Inv Trust S B (WRE) by 4224.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 86,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 88,825 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 2,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wash Real Estate Inv Trust S B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 204,676 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W And Inc reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beacon Fincl Group holds 0.25% or 6,472 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co reported 262,331 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 917,319 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 346,244 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mathes Communications stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell National Bank holds 2,227 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 37,443 shares. 120,997 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 875,000 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).