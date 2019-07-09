Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While South State Has Trimmed Position by $1.26 Million; Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $1.49 Million as Valuation Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 5,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 65,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 2.22 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 79.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 23,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 13.36 million shares traded or 59.37% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,402 shares to 85,401 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr A by 6,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Gru stated it has 4.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 33,040 are held by Carderock Mgmt. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Buckingham Asset Llc reported 5,064 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Llc invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alkeon Limited Liability Corp has invested 1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 5,898 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 15,043 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,692 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 5.63% or 131,400 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,235 shares. Confluence Inv Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 271,079 shares. Harvey Cap Inc reported 15,045 shares stake. American Asset Mngmt invested in 1,900 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.26 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beacon Grp has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dodge And Cox holds 31,292 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.12% or 86,237 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc stated it has 5,307 shares. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 69,294 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability has 3,577 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 151,187 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 10,072 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management accumulated 2.16M shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc holds 0.12% or 165,880 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 518,183 shares. 42,744 were reported by Fiera Corporation. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 783,634 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,426 shares to 216,893 shares, valued at $45.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 78,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).