Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Its Holding by $313,725; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Holding

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $281.84. About 1.08M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,170 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 104,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 1.02M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,914 shares to 92,060 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 37,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.84 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

