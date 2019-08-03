Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Position; As Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Market Value Declined, Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Position

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2,555 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, down from 3,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73,800 shares to 473,800 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,600 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 59,851 shares to 641,863 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

