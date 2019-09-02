Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Boosted Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 592,694 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.81 million, up from 576,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,481 shares to 327,770 shares, valued at $52.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,191 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

