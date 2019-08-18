Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Incline Global Management Trimmed Stake by $31.47 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Has Upped by Cadinha & Co Llc

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 692.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,345 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 1,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $377. About 784,536 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 23/05/2018 – CAL FIRE places purchase order for FIREHAWK® aircraft; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $80M CONTRACT TO BUILD MISSILE DEFENSE TARGETS; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 78.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 133,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 36,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, down from 170,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,597 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rnc Capital Ltd Co invested 2.66% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Howe & Rusling reported 25,484 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 5,117 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 535 shares stake. 1,778 are held by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability. Covington Mngmt owns 16,668 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.07% or 14,372 shares. The New York-based Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.6% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,156 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.07% or 27,564 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Whalerock Point Prtn Limited reported 0.25% stake.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares to 18,657 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig invested in 167,253 shares. West Coast reported 3.26% stake. Homrich Berg has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Creative Planning holds 0.07% or 85,372 shares in its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inv House Ltd holds 16,985 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 619,721 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com owns 28,954 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 1,812 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Retirement System Of Alabama has 746,433 shares. The Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 4.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 3,619 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 2.93% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,790 shares.

