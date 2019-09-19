Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Haverford Financial Services Trimmed Stake; Wex (WEX) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Lifted Stake by $2.65 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 131.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 12,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, up from 9,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 70,687 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 4,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24 million, down from 69,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $276.74. About 1.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (NYSE:ORCL) by 46,735 shares to 147,640 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Chi(Fxi (FXI) by 15,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,896 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 8,022 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 43,865 shares. 24,822 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,637 shares or 3.75% of all its holdings. Franklin owns 159,118 shares. 7,146 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.01% or 462,721 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 229,985 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 162,030 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Alta Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Silvercrest Asset Gp reported 1,005 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.05% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moore Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.98% or 200,000 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.25 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.