Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Doliver Capital Advisors Upped by $315,216 Its Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Position by $321,192

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 6.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 5,710 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $277. About 3.97M shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 12,113 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iowa Bancshares owns 1.94% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,850 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kistler reported 8,216 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton Mngmt owns 110,966 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,724 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa holds 2.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 370,871 shares. Moreover, Signature Est And Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,584 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 96,355 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 51,350 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management. First Long Island Investors Ltd accumulated 116,919 shares.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares to 54,442 shares, valued at $7.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,639 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Co holds 13,932 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.82% stake. Grand Jean Capital reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Winch Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Essex Financial Services Inc reported 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Yhb Investment invested in 0.12% or 2,855 shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership. Azimuth Lc reported 4,275 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department accumulated 0.07% or 2,715 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership holds 17,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,615 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 8,600 shares. Riverpark Advisors Lc reported 15,652 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. 4,025 are owned by Wheatland Advsrs. Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 3.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20,526 shares to 47,545 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.