Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Position; Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Share Price Declined While Litespeed Management Cut Holding by $2.66 Million

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 425,665 shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 26/04/2018 – Segun Oduolowu joins ‘The List’ as co-host; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q Local Media Revenue Up Mid-Single Digits

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 118,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95 million, down from 120,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42M shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 63,148 shares. 68 are owned by Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Co. Penn Capital Mngmt Com holds 1.04% or 465,049 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 1.43 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.07% or 8,068 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 354,396 shares. Aperio Gp Inc accumulated 27,512 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 137,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 10,352 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 86,716 shares. Invesco Limited holds 362,593 shares. 101,631 are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 569 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Loving The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) 1.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “CBC/Radio-Canada Selects Triton Digital to Power Its Podcast Monetization Strategy – Financial Post” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triton Digital is One of the First to Receive the IAB Tech Lab Podcast Measurement Seal of Compliance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,994 shares to 111,908 shares, valued at $21.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC) by 2,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.