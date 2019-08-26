Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose While Alta Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.75 Million; Cordasco Financial Network Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Has Lowered by $404,700 as Shares Rose

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 270,612 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.72 million, down from 278,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $274.51. About 170,433 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $222.69. About 22,756 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs accumulated 1.64% or 104,685 shares. Moreover, Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,285 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors holds 0.22% or 223,854 shares in its portfolio. 4,155 are held by Weatherstone Cap Management. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 5.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement holds 39,465 shares. Fort LP owns 10,881 shares. Marietta Investment Limited Liability Company has 1.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 26,700 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc, California-based fund reported 28,410 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Pwr Limited has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 11.30 million are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Pinnacle Financial Partners stated it has 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ami Asset Corporation invested in 3.43% or 197,512 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 154,442 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (NYSE:FBHS) by 46,140 shares to 457,386 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82 million for 24.21 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.