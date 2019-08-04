Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Redwood Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Advent International Increases Position in United Technologiescorp (UTX)

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 61,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, down from 63,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com has 36,435 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 420,189 shares stake. Zacks stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sadoff Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 464,712 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc invested in 0.2% or 21,109 shares. State Street has invested 0.68% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,927 shares. 6,737 are owned by Martin Com Tn. Invesco invested in 3.32 million shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc holds 169,754 shares or 9.92% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Minnesota-based Sns Fin Grp Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 735,878 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Marietta Invest Prns Ltd reported 1.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 19,666 shares to 127,235 shares, valued at $21.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 16,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 15,329 shares. United Kingdom-based Marathon Asset Llp has invested 0.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). British Columbia Inv Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 181,379 shares. First Republic Management owns 872,263 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 11,553 shares stake. Blue Cap has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ssi Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). King Luther Management Corporation accumulated 205,526 shares. Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,296 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has 1.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 233,568 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth has invested 1.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,439 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 0.87% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 98,314 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916.

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11M shares, valued at $836.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.