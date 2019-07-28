Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Boosted Holding

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 131,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 941,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.29 million, up from 809,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 11,849 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,328 shares, and cut its stake in Fgl Hldgs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Investment reported 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.69% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 430,812 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 17,721 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mgmt has 1.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,833 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,287 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.00 million shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.54% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Morgan Stanley has 11.58 million shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 103,787 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.3% or 907,494 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort LP owns 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,171 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.34% or 2.06 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5.87M shares. Cap Incorporated Ca invested in 19,069 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,597 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 848,581 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pension has 0.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 914,366 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 30,571 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Communications accumulated 1,538 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Citizens Retail Bank invested in 0.48% or 18,187 shares. Twin Capital Management Inc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 0.48% or 1,883 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 22,400 shares. Permit Ltd owns 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,875 shares. Birch Hill Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 65,642 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).