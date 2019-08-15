Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Matthew 25 Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.35 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Has Raised Its Position by $607,905

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 38,258 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 30,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 62,706 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.01% or 16,391 shares. Carlson Mngmt reported 23,416 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 444,736 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 9,853 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 3,783 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Horan Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 28,973 shares. 1.81 million were accumulated by Epoch Prtn. Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 1.75% stake. 27,918 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan & Company. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 200 shares. Sabal Tru owns 8,689 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Signaturefd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning holds 17,261 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,582 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lagoda Limited Partnership stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,000 are held by Cap Assocs New York. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd has invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,673 are owned by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 324,973 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.28% or 21,999 shares. Moreover, Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sunbelt reported 5,687 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 54,065 shares. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp has invested 0.98% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited accumulated 9,365 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).