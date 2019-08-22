Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Maple Capital Management Has Lowered by $323,595 Its Position; Groupon (GRPN) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Upped Holding

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 42218.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 337,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 338,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. It closed at $2.51 lastly. It is down 34.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 68,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares to 19,396 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 19,500 shares. Middleton & Co Incorporated Ma accumulated 3,444 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested in 844,408 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 40.44M shares. Blume Mgmt accumulated 325 shares. Price Cap Management Incorporated invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 19,174 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 3,388 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management reported 0.86% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc, New York-based fund reported 6.55M shares. Arrow reported 4,972 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 4.48% or 48,792 shares. 10,000 were reported by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Gamco Inc Et Al has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 30,343 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 40,969 shares to 44,958 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 91,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,161 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn).