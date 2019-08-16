Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Ithaka Group Increased Stake by $845,295; Granahan Investment Management Has Upped Its Sientra (SIEN) Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 250,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The hedge fund held 566,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 316,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 612,551 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.6% Position in Sientra; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Me; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) owns 9,097 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 42,700 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,263 shares. National Bank Of Mellon stated it has 138,785 shares. First Personal holds 0% of its portfolio in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 700 shares. 35,252 were reported by Bancorp Of America De. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 145 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 54,682 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 35,991 shares stake. Blackstone Group LP has 0.11% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 183,186 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.59 million shares.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Sientra’s Shares Got a Lift Today – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra, Inc. Closes $115 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra Announces miraDry Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Another trade for 20,869 shares valued at $119,997 was bought by Sullivan Keith J. Little Paul Sean had bought 17,391 shares worth $99,998.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holding Inc by 95,469 shares to 160,822 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shotspotter by 10,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,747 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,278 are owned by Hartford Mgmt. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Co invested in 2,769 shares. Axiom Invsts Llc De stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Co stated it has 59,668 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros holds 1.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,909 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 981 shares. New York-based Alleghany Corporation De has invested 2.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oberweis Asset holds 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,893 shares. 905 were reported by Parsec Financial. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 416,200 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP invested 0.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swedbank owns 1.50 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,400 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 3.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.18 million shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,065 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $35.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).