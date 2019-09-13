Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Atwood & Palmer Has Trimmed Its Stake; Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $4.66 Million as Market Value Rose

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.50 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 13.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 5,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 90,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.95M, down from 95,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $276.35. About 3.20 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset has 4.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Capital stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Platinum Management reported 25,835 shares stake. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Ptnrs holds 6.18% or 299,616 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Com holds 7.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 495,354 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 1,850 shares. California-based Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.14% or 60,472 shares. Lyons Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 10,997 shares. Fir Tree Cap Mngmt LP holds 6.58% or 491,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,132 shares. 65,671 were reported by Iowa Bank. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 2.45% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.17 million shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 23,706 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc invested in 1,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,764 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 1.09 million shares. Manchester Limited Liability Com invested in 1,820 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 1.05% or 219,172 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Company owns 13,932 shares. Naples Glob Ltd reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd reported 93,994 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 4.3% or 930,191 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 712,544 shares. Amarillo National Bank reported 9,459 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares to 47,512 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 9,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).