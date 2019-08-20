Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $1.04 Million; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Cut Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $389,598

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 5,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 30,447 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 36,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 4.32M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61 million, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 1.98M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.67 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Communication LP owns 22,162 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 70,213 shares or 5.65% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 184,183 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,505 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan &. Swiss Bankshares reported 3.26M shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management reported 5,309 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 384,628 shares. Hl Ltd holds 0.06% or 16,649 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Com holds 21,349 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital owns 4,155 shares. Pecaut And stated it has 9,755 shares. Bogle Inv LP De invested in 53,465 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 375,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Svcs Gp reported 16,220 shares. Salem Capital Management holds 0.14% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. M Kraus And Co has 2% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.72% or 6.56M shares in its portfolio. Intrust Natl Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 37,447 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.04% or 21,104 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation owns 12,432 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 15,532 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.1% or 81,944 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 1.12M shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11,751 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. 70,044 were reported by Cardinal. Bragg Fincl Advsrs accumulated 97,489 shares or 0.85% of the stock.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares to 48,620 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 33,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).