Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased Position; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $817,480

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 20,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 416,153 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 436,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 233,331 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mngmt has invested 9.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Yhb Invest Advsr reported 3,435 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Argent Tru owns 28,983 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Trb Advsr LP reported 13.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,441 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Churchill, California-based fund reported 44,682 shares. 7,856 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd. 414,268 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 17,475 shares stake. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 7,571 shares. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 3.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 270,612 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 17,190 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Comm Limited stated it has 945,560 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.19 million shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares to 3.66 million shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).